GRAINS-US soybeans fall on bearish weather view, corn firm, wheat flat

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by a U.S. government report that showed improving crop conditions and an outlook for good growing weather during the next few weeks, traders said.

The weather forecast also was seen as beneficial for corn as that crop nears harvest but prices edged higher on bargain buying after falling in nine of the previous 10 sessions.

"The U.S. Midwest weather continues to look favorable for corn and soybean production over the next two weeks, with generally mild temperatures reducing moisture needs for crops," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a client note.

Wheat steadied after posting sharp gains on Monday. The rally had been fueled by war risks to Black Sea supplies. But an Egyptian import tender showed that Russian wheat remains competitive on the export market despite recent attacks on export facilities.

At 10:20 a.m. CDT (1520 GMT) Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were down 3-1/4 cents at $12.98-3/4 a bushel.

"U.S. weather forecasts are perfect during this critical production window for U.S. soybeans, the macro environment is bearish and price seasonals point lower," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

CBOT December corn was up 2 cents at $4.97-3/4 a bushel and CBOT September soft red winter wheat dipped 1 cent to $6.56-1/2 a bushel.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities said on Tuesday it bought 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

Weekly condition ratings for U.S. soybean and corn crops improved more than analysts expected in the past week, though the spring wheat score slipped, U.S. government data showed on Monday.

