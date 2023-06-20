GRAINS-US soybean, corn futures steady; wheat mixed

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures steadied on Tuesday after the market rallied sharply at the end of last week on concerns that hot and dry weather will lead to harvest shortfalls.

But poor export demand for U.S. supplies weighed on the K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat contracts.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat WN3 settled up 7-3/4 cents at $6.95-3/4 a bushel after peaking at $7.00, the highest for the most-active contract Wv1 since April 19.

CBOT December corn CZ3 was unchanged at $5.97-1/2 a bushel and CBOT November soybeans were 1/2 cent higher at $13.42-3/4 a bushel.

After the close, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that good-to-excellent ratings for corn fell 6 percentage points in the latest week to 55%. Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans stood at 54% as of June 18, 5 percentage points less than a week earlier.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Jan Harvey, Aurora Ellis and Richard Chang)

