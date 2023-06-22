GRAINS-US soy, corn futures retreat from recent rally; wheat firms

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures posted sharp declines on Thursday, pressured by a round of profit-taking and some weather outlooks that called for relief to drought stricken crops in the U.S. Midwest, traders said.

"The markets have obviously been overbought on the run-up here on weather," said Mark Soderberg, grains research analyst at ADM Investor Services. "Some of the long range models are hinting at better prospects for rain."

Russia is 99.9% certain to quit a U.N.-brokered deal on the safe wartime passage of Black Sea grain next month because it no longer needs Ukrainian ports to export ammonia, a senior Ukrainian diplomat said.

At 11:01 a.m. CDT (1601 GMT), CBOT November soybean futures SX3 were down 45-1/4 cents at $13.31-3/4 a bushel and CBOT December corn futures CZ3 were off 8 cents at $6.20-3/4 a bushel.

"Speculative funds have no reason to be short corn and soybeans as long as the crops are deteriorating, but recent profits are too tempting to leave on the table when the market is so overbought," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in a note to clients.

