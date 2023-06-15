News & Insights

GRAINS-US corn, soybean edge higher on weather concerns; wheat down

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

June 15, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as concerns of dry weather conditions in the Midwest curbed crop prospects, while wheat fell on profit-taking.

The most active corn Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.33% to $6.09-3/4 a bushel, as of 0404 GMT.

"Sentiment in the trade is leaning in favor of the corn crop ultimately exiting the cooler and wetter pattern and shifting back into a hot and dry pattern," commodities research firm Hightower said in a note.

Late on Monday, the USDA rated 61% of the U.S. corn crop and 59% of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent, each down 3 percentage points from the prior week, while analysts on average had expected a 2-point drop.

The soybean contract Sv1 was up 0.11% at $13.89-3/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 lost 0.12% to $6.29-1/2 a bushel on profit-taking.

The recent upside in soyoil and palm oil prices has been giving some support to soybeans, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange again cut the estimate for its nearly-concluded soybean harvest, the country's most important cash crop, with the latest forecast 5% below its last one, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Traders were also monitoring headlines from war-torn Ukraine and the Black Sea grain export region.

Russia's "goodwill" cannot last indefinitely when it comes to renewing the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, a day after President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the accord.

Agritel, a consultancy, cut its forecast for Romania's wheat harvest by 15% after a dry May strained crops in one of the European Union's biggest grain producers.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)

