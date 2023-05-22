GRAINS-US corn, soy futures rally; wheat bounces from lowest level since March 2021

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures rallied on Monday and wheat futures firmed as a round of bargain buying supported commodities prices after a bearish global supply picture pushed prices sharply lower this month.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract Wv1 dropped below $6 a bushel for the first time in more than two years during overnight trading before turning higher.

Corn and soybean futures notched the biggest gains on Monday after both posted four session losing streaks to close last week.

The most-active corn contract Cv1 gained 3.0%, its biggest daily rally in nine months, and the most-active soybean contract Sv1 rose 2.6%, its biggest daily gain since Sept. 12.

"Corn and soybean prices reached oversold territory during last week’s liquidation phase, so a bounce is not a surprise this morning," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures WN3 settled up 1-1/4 cents at $6.06-1/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $5.96-1/4 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since March 31, 2021, during overnight trading.

After the close, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop rose 2 percentage points to 31%, topping market expectations for 30%. US/WHE

Last week, the deal for a safe shipping channel for Ukraine’s grain exports was extended for two more months, easing concerns over world supplies.

Another consignment of about 30,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat, believed to be from Poland, is expected to be shipped to the United States in June or July, European traders said on Monday. This followed two shipments earlier this year.

CBOT July soybeans SN3 settled up 34 cents at $13.41-1/4 a bushel and CBOT July corn CN3 gained 16-1/2 cents to $5.71 a bushel.

USDA said farmers had planted 81% of their corn acreage and 66% of their soybean acreage as of May 21. Both were well above the five-year averages. US/CORUS/SOY

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Grant McCool and Matthew Lewis)

