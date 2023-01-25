GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise on Ukraine war concerns; corn sags

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns that any intensification of Russia's war on Ukraine could clog the export pipeline from those two major exporters.

"I think the market is trying to price in an increasing likelihood that an escalation ... turns into a European theatre war," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. "And rightfully so. We haven't written these chapters of the book yet."

Soaring global prices lent strength to the U.S. market, which extended its recovery from the 16-month low hit on Monday.

India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of attempts to bring down prices, a government official said. Prices for India's wheat jumped to a record high on Wednesday as farmers and traders have run out of stocks.

CBOT March soybean futures SH3 ended up 14 cents at $15.02-1/4 a bushel while corn for March delivery CH3 dropped 2-1/4 cents to $6.74-3/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Additional reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Kirsten Donovan and Grant McCool)

