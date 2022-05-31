GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise as planting remains slow

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, after a government report showed U.S. spring wheat planting remains slow.

U.S. wheat fell in the previous session on improved prospects of grains exports from the Black Sea region.

Corn ticked lower, while soybeans edged up.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.76% to $10.95-3/4 a bushel.

* Corn Cv1 gave up 0.2% to $7.52 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.39% to $16.89-3/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 73% of their intended spring wheat acres as of Sunday, much behind the five-year average of 92%. Ratings of the winter wheat crop were still among the lowest on record for this time of the year, the USDA said.

* Corn planting was 86% complete, near the five-year average pace of 87%, while soybeans planting was 66% complete, behind the five-year average of 67%, according to the report.

* Brazilian meatpackers and livestock producers are boosting purchases of Paraguayan corn this season, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, a move driven by high domestic prices and expectations of large corn exports from Brazil.

* A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with a Russian official on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

* Egypt banned trading of wheat by third parties until the end of August, the cabinet said, preventing any sales other than to the government.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soybean soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

Global equity markets dipped while U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday, as investors weighed the prospects of higher inflation following a phased ban of Russian oil imports by the European Union that has lifted crude prices to new highs.MKTS/GLOB

