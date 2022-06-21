GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since late March; corn, soy also weak

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sank 5.7% on Tuesday to their lowest level in 2-1/2 months, pressured by early harvesting in the United States and Europe as well as fresh efforts to boost the amount of grain shipped from Ukraine.

Corn futures were down 3% as weather forecasts turned cooler for late June and early July, a key crop development period in the U.S. Midwest.

The drop in corn weighed on soybeans, which hit their lowest since June 1 and notched their sixth negative close in seven sessions.

Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat WN2 ended down 59 cents at $9.75-1/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $9.73-1/2, their lowest since March 29.

"The start of the wheat harvest in the U.S. and Europe is generating additional price pressure," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Ankara's military delegation will travel to Russia this week to discuss details of a possible safe sea corridor in the Black Sea to export Ukrainian grain, Turkish presidency sources said.

Traders shrugged off a heat wave that descended over the Midwest during the weekend as it sped up growth of crops that were seeded late.

"Many in the trade believe that warm temperatures in the early stages of plant development could be beneficial and that a little rain along with it should put the crop in great shape to close out the month," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients.

The U.S. Agriculture Department will provide an update on the progress of the wheat harvest at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT). The USDA also will report corn and soybean crop conditions.

CBOT July corn CN2 was off 23-1/2 cents at $7.60-3/4 a bushel and CBOT July soybeans SN2 were down 21 cents at $16.81 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Bernadette Baum, Deepa Babington and David Gregorio)

