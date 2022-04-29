GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rains; soybeans, corn firm

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, led by hard red winter wheat contracts after showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to soil moisture, traders said.

Corn futures spiked to their highest in nearly 10 years for the third day in a row on concerns that the rains and cool weather will further delay planting in the U.S. Midwest.

Soybeans also were strong after posting losses in four of the previous five sessions. Support from gains in the crude oil market helped soy.

Good-to-excellent conditions for U.S. winter wheat have fallen to their lowest since 1989 but the rain provided relief to crops as they near key phases of development.

"The wheat is just dancing with the weather," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "There has been some moisture out West that is timely enough to help."

At 11:35 a.m. CDT (1635 GMT), the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract WN2 was down 20-1/2 cents at $10.65-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat KWN2 was off 26 cents at $11.15-1/4 a bushel and hit its lowest since April 8.

CBOT July corn CN2 was up 6-1/2 cents at $8.20 a bushel after peaking at $8.24-1/2 a bushel. The session high was the highest for the most-active contract Cv1 since August 2012.

Weather forecasts continued to show cool, wet weather in much of the U.S. corn belt for the week ahead, keeping attention on planting delays.

Dry weather in central Brazil was also raising concerns about the country's main corn crop, which like the later U.S. harvest is seen as critical to help offset disruption to Ukrainian exports.

CBOT July soybeans SN2 were up 8-1/2 cents at $16.93-1/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Richard Chang)

