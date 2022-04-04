GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures climb over 2% on Black Sea supply worries

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures extended gains in early Asian trading on Tuesday, with wheat prices climbing more than 2%, underpinned by concerns over Black Sea supply disruptions due to the heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose as much as 2.2% to $10.31-3/4 a bushel.

* CBOT soybeans Sv1 was up 0.3% at $16.06-1/4 a bushel, as of 0023 GMT, while corn Cv1 added 0.4% to $7.53-1/4 a bushel.

* Leaders from Argentina's major transportation union said on Monday they will call for a national strike to demand an increase in grain freight rates, as higher fuel costs cause tensions throughout the industry.

* India's wheat exports hit 7.85 million tonnes in the fiscal year ended March, an all-time high and a sharp increase from 2.1 million tonnes in the previous year, traders said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cuts off rival Black Sea supplies.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its first weekly crop progress report for 2022, on Monday rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations and down from 53% a year ago.

* U.S. private exporters reported the sale of 1.084 million tonnes of corn to China - 676,000 tonnes for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year and 408,000 tonnes for delivery in 2022/23, the USDA said.

* Additionally, some 1.53 million tonnes of corn were inspected for export in the week ended March 31, near the high-end of analyst expectations.

* U.S. farmers have planted 2% of intended acres and 3% of spring wheat acres as of April 3, the USDA said, in line with analyst predictions.

* The U.S. winter wheat crop was graded 30% good-to-excellent, down 13 points from a year ago, and 10 points below analyst expectations.

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks on global indexes rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq and growth names leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar strengthened on talk of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA March

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate April

0750 France Markit Comp PMI March

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI March

0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI March

0755 Germany S&P Global Services PMI March

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI March

0800 EU S&P Global Serv Final PMI March

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total March

1230 US International Trade $ Feb

1345 US S&P Global Svcs PMI Final March

1345 US S&P Global Comp Final PMI March

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI March

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.