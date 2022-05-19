GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls after recent rally, corn ticks lower

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices fell on Friday due to profit-taking, after rallying on tightening global supplies.

Corn and soybeans also ticked lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 0.54% to $11.94 a bushel.

* Corn Cv1 gave up 0.86% to $7.76-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 dropped 0.06% to $16.89-1/2 a bushel.

* India is considering allowing traders to ship out some of their wheat sitting at ports after a sudden ban on exports of the grain prevented dealers from loading cargoes, trade and government sources said on Thursday.

* Russia was seen to export more wheat in the new marketing season, while Ukraine might be able to ship more of the grains stuck there with help from United Nations.

* Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found the lowest yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state since 2018 due to drought.

MARKET NEWS

Global equities fell further on Thursday, unable to sustain a late rally on Wall Street, as investors dumped stocks on fears of sluggish growth and bought safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Swiss franc. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales Apr

1400 EU Consumer Confidence Flash May

1145 Joint news conference of German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Joachim Nagel President of the Deutsche Bundesbank in Koenigswinter/Bonn at the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

