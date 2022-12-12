GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said.

Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that key export country.

"The corn and wheat markets are reacting to the Russian

bombing of the port in Odessa, which will have significant impact on Ukraine’s ability to export primarily wheat," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a research note.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures WH3 settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. CBOT corn for March delivery CH3 was 10 cents higher at $6.54 a bushel.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes and export inspections of corn totaled 505,104 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8.

CBOT January soybeans SF3 dropped 23-1/4 cents to $14.60-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures neared a three-month high on Friday, with gains sparked by strong exports to China, the world's biggest buyer of the oilseed. But investor sentiment cooled as China faced an upturn in infections while it rolls back COVID-19 restrictions.

Soybean export inspections totaled 1.840 million tonnes. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts.

In South America, part of Argentina's drought-hit farm belt received significant rainfall over the weekend, while in Brazil forecasts pointed to ample precipitation in the week ahead.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mayank Bhardwaj New Delhi; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Aurora Ellis)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.