GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures jump after strike on Ukraine port

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said.

Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that key export country.

"The corn and wheat markets are reacting to the Russian

bombing of the port in Odessa, which will have significant impact on Ukraine’s ability to export primarily wheat," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a research note.

Soybean futures neared a three-month high on Friday, with gains sparked by strong exports to China, the world's biggest buyer of the oilseed. But investor sentiment cooled as China faced an upturn in infections while it rolls back COVID-19 restrictions.

In South America, part of Argentina's drought-hit farm belt received significant rainfall over the weekend, while in Brazil forecasts pointed to ample precipitation in the week ahead.

