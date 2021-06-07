GRAINS-U.S. weather outlook boosts corn futures; soy, wheat mixed

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures firmed on Monday, supported by concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development, traders said.

"Forecasters expect crop stress to build in the northwest half of the Corn Belt over the next two weeks as rains fall

short," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note to clients.

The weather forecast also provided support to new-crop soybean futures but old-crop soybeans eased on profit-taking after hitting their highest level since mid-May during the overnight trading session.

Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts trading close to unchanged while MGEX spring wheat futures dropped 2.5% from an eight-year high as rains provided relief to Canadian crops.

At 11:47 a.m. CDT (1647 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures CN1 were up 3/4 cent at $6.83-1/2 a bushel while new-crop December corn CZ1 gained 14-1/4 cents to $6.05-3/4 a bushel.

Global supply estimates for corn are already shrinking amid sustained dry weather in Brazil and strong purchases by China.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that weekly export inspections of corn totaled 1.413 million tonnes, in line with market expectations.

CBOT July soybean futures SN1 were down 2-1/2 cents at $15.35 a bushel. CBOT November soybeans SX1, which track the crop that will be harvested this fall, were up 11-3/4 cents at $14.47-1/4 after hitting a contract high overnight.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures WN1 were down 1-1/2 cents at $6.86-1/4 a bushel, MGEX spring wheat for July delivery MWEN1 was 20 cents lower at $7.92-3/4 and K.C. July hard red winter wheat KWN1 was down 2-1/4 cents at $6.34-1/4.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Jane Merriman and Matthew Lewis)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.