GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat extend rallies on strong demand

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fifth session in a row on Monday on signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts.

Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session, hitting a nine-year high on tightening global supplies and robust world demand, traders said.

"High prices have not yet caused serious demand rationing, with Iraq indicating it may make big purchases and a new purchase tender from Algeria issued on Saturday," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. The question is when more export demand will be switched to the U.S."

Corn futures eased after three straight days of gains as U.S. farmers neared the end of a bumper harvest. But strength in wheat and soybeans supported the corn market even as the rising supply base added pressure to the market.

At 11:26 a.m. CST (1726 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures were up 8 cents at $12.52-1/4 a bushel.

The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said that the October soybean crush rose to 183.993 million bushels, topping the average of market forecasts. The monthly total was the third-highest on record.

Also on Monday, private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. The deal was the biggest daily soybean sale in a month.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat WZ1 was 6 cents higher at $8.23 a bushel. It peaked at $8.29-1/2, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract Wv1 since December 2012.

Wheat received additional support from a USDA report that showed weekly export inspections of wheat totaling a better-than-expected 388,743 tonnes.

CBOT December corn CZ1 was down 2-1/2 cents at $5.74-3/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Dan Grebler)

