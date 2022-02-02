GRAINS-U.S. soybeans hold firm near 8-month highs; corn, wheat steady

By Gavin Maguire

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures maintained their recent upward momentum in early trade on Thursday, building on Wednesday's advance to eight-month highs on the back of expectations that lower South American supplies will lift demand for U.S. soybeans.

Corn futures also gained slightly, recovering some of the losses incurred in the previous session, while wheat was largely steady.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract Sv1 was 0.087% up at $15.46-1/4 a bushel, as of 01:33 GMT. Most active wheat Wv1 was up 0.17% at $7.56 a bushel. Corn Cv1 was up 0.2% at $6.23-3/4 a bushel.

* Global markets continue to closely track the Ukraine, Russia situation after Russia denied plans to invade Ukraine but signalled it was in no mood for compromise on Wednesday by accusing British politicians of "stupidity and ignorance".

* The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

* Global grain flows could be affected by any military conflict in Ukraine or resulting sanctions imposition on Russia given the Black Sea's status as a key wheat export hub.

* India plans to buy 1 million tonnes of potash from Belarus in the first such bilateral deal between the two countries after sanctions crippled Minsk's ability to sell the crop nutrient, two Indian officials involved in the discussions told Reuters.

* Ukraine has exported 38.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 31.6% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

* JBS SA JBSS3.SA agreed to pay $52.5 million to settle litigation accusing meat-packing companies of conspiring to limit supply in the $63 billion-a-year U.S. beef market in order to inflate prices and boost profit.

* Grain traders remember 2021 beginning with a historic rally in Chicago corn and soybean futures, but that upswing may already be forgotten because 2022 has had a more explosive start.

MARKET NEWS

* All three Wall Street benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session after a turbulent start to the year, aided by upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices. Several key Asian markets are closed for the Lunar new year holiday. MKTS/GLOB

