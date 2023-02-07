GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand.

"The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a note, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

Fresh estimates on the size of the corn and soybean harvests in Argentina will be the figures that investors are focused on as drought stressed the crops in that key global supplier throughout planting and early periods of development.

"Normally February is a benign report, (but) Argentina is going to be kind of the wild card," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at Futures International.

Wheat futures were firm, led higher by K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts due to concerns about tight supplies of high protein wheat.

At 10:13 a.m. CST (1613 GMT), CBOT March soybean futures SH3 were down 7-3/4 cents at $15.13-1/2 a bushel. CBOT March corn CH3 was off 3 cents at $6.76 a bushel.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH3 edged up 1-3/4 cents to $7.52 a bushel, while K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH3 gained 6-3/4 cents to $8.82-3/4 a bushel.

Investors were also waiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Tuesday for further clues on the U.S. central bank's interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

Soyoil futures BOv1 were up 2.2% and on pace for their biggest gain since late December, tracking strength in palm oil after Indonesia said it would suspend some export permits.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Tomasz Janowski and Paul Simao)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.