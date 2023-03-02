GRAINS-U.S. soy up on technical bounce; corn, wheat supported by trade deal concerns

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, extending their rebound from the one-month low hit earlier this week on a round of technical buying, traders said.

"I think we got too cheap too fast and we are seeing a technical recovery," said Scott Harms, ag risk specialist at Archer Financial Services.

Corn and wheat futures also were firm, with questions about a Black Sea grain export deal renewed after Russia said the West was burying the deal supporting prices.

"The trade deal has not been extended and the talks do not seem to be going smoothly," Harms said.

At 11:01 a.m. CST (1701 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures WK3 were up 4-3/4 cents at $7.14-3/4 a bushel and CBOT May corn CK3 was 1-1/4 cents higher at $6.37 a bushel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused the West of "shamelessly burying" the trade deal that allows for grain shipments from key Black Sea ports in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

His ministry had already said on Wednesday that Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, would agree to extend the deal only if the interests of its own agricultural producers were taken into account.

CBOT May soybeans SK3 gained 13-3/4 cents to $15.08 a bushel.

Strength in the cash market added support to soybean futures, with traders saying that five straight days of declines that culminated in the futures market dropping 2.2% on Tuesday had sparked buying interest from end users.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.