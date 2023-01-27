GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said.

Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract Wv1 sagging on position squaring after notching its biggest weekly gain in four weeks.

But wheat contracts tracking high-protein supplies were firm, supported by concerns about a cold snap in the U.S. Plains damaging the dormant crop and worries that escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to supply disruptions from Black Sea ports.

Corn futures edged higher on hopes for stepped-up demand on the export market.

All three commodities posted weekly gains.

"Grain and oilseed traders are consolidating recent price gains ahead of the weekend," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note to clients.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures SH3 settled down 14 cents at $15.09-1/2 a bushel.

Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought.

CBOT March corn CH3 was up 1/2 cent at $6.83 a bushel and CBOT March wheat WH3 was 2-1/2 cents lower at $7.50 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery, which tracks the crop being grown in the U.S. Plains, gained 4-1/4 cents to $8.69 a bushel.

For the week, soft red winter wheat Wv1 gained 1.1%, corn futures Cv1 were up 1.0% while soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.2%.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Krishna Chandra Eluri, Josie Kao and Sandra Maler)

