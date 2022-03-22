GRAINS-U.S. soy futures rise on strong exports; corn weak, wheat mixed

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Tuesday, recovering from early weakness on signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained firm even as South American farmers harvest their crops.

Corn futures were weaker on a profit-taking setback after rallying on Monday, while wheat futures were mixed, with nearby contracts dipping and deferred offerings rising.

"It is really a mixed bag out here," said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Expectations of a protracted conflict between grain exporters Russia and Ukraine heightened concerns over global supplies and pushed wheat futures higher during overnight trading.

Ukrainian ports remained closed and the country is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat from March to June, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday, as it cut its 2021/22 forecast for Ukrainian wheat exports to 18.3 million tonnes from 22.5 million.

But traders noted that the United States was still struggling to win fresh business, which pushed wheat lower.

At 10:50 a.m. CDT (1550 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat WK2 was down 6-1/2 cents at $11.12-3/4 a bushel. Deferred months were firm, with a technical correction in spreads supporting those contracts, traders said.

CBOT May soybeans SK2 were up 7-1/2 cents at $16.98-1/2 a bushel.

Private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

Gains in soybeans were limited by weakness in the crude oil market, traders said.

CBOT May corn CK2 was down 7-3/4 cents at $7.48-1/2 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu, Vinay Dwivedi and Jan Harvey)

