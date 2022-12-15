GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall despite strong exports; corn, wheat rise

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said.

Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying following declines in eight of the 10 previous sessions and pulled corn higher.

But those gains were limited by the U.S. Federal Reserve's guidance on Wednesday that raised concerns that inflation could remain high and more interest rate increases would hamper economic growth throughout 2023.

The Bank of England similarly pointed to more possible rises as it also increased rates on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank rate policy decision.

"The bottom line is that this keeps traders viewing commodity fundamentals through the lens of recession fears," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures SF3 settled 8-3/4 cents lower at $14.73-1/2 a bushel.

"I think the hundred-point rally in the U.S. dollar is weighing a little bit on beans," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International in Chicago. "They have been the leader for exports of all the CBOT commodities."

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.943 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was up 69% from a week earlier and above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes

CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH3 gained 8 cents to settle at $7.57-1/4 a bushel and CBOT March corn CH3 rose 3 cents to $6.53-1/2 a bushel.

Drought damage to Argentina's wheat crop was also a concern, although continuing flows of Russian and Ukrainian supplies were capping international prices, traders said.

