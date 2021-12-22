GRAINS-U.S. grains little changed amid South American weather uncertainty

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday, amid uncertainties related to the impact of dry weather in South America on future crops.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was slightly down 0.1% at $13.14 per bushel around 0150 GMT on Thursday.

* Corn Cv1 was trading flat at $6.02-1/2 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 was also flat at $8.14 a bushel.

* Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

* Argentine farmers have sold 36.3 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Dec. 15.

* Algeria's state grains agency, OAIC, is believed to have purchased durum wheat in a tender which closed on Tuesday after negotiations continued into Wednesday, European traders said.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* The safe-haven dollar languished near an almost one-week low against its major peers on Thursday as investors adopted a more optimistic stance about the global economic outlook, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. USD/

