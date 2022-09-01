GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on recession fears; corn extends losses for third day

Updates with latest prices, quote and details

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans slid on Thursday, as mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown pressured commodity markets, although losses were limited by hot weather conditions curbing U.S. and European crop prospects.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 1.3% at $6.62 a bushel, as of 1045 GMT. The contract was set for a third consecutive day of losses.

Soybeans Sv1 fell to $14.06-1/2 a bushel, losing 1.1% after three sessions of losses. Meanwhile, wheat Wv1 gave up 1% and traded at $8.23-1/4 a bushel.

Global markets are being weighed down by fears of recession, which dragged down stocks and commodities. European stocks slid and the dollar spiked on Thursday following concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices also fell on increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. O/R

"Some traders are taking advantage of the current (grain price) levels to make new profit-taking operations," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

However, expectations of lower U.S. production are supporting corn prices and worries about shipments from war-torn Ukraine are likely to support prices.

Meanwhile, Russian wheat exports are expected to rise to 4 million tonnes in September from 3.5 million tonnes in August as the record-high crop begins to reach the market, traders and industry analysts said.

The supplies from the world's largest wheat exporter would still be low compared with September last year as they contend with shipments from Europe and Ukraine, a strong rouble and problems with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, they added.

In soybeans the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed private sales of 167,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the latest in a series of U.S. soy sales announcements in the last two weeks.

The USDA said on Wednesday it would not publish weekly export sales data for crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat until Sept. 15 at the earliest. It is struggling to launch a new reporting system for the data, which has a week-long delay.

Prices at 1045 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

823,25

-8,25

-0,99

CBOT corn Cv1

662,00

-8,50

-1,27

CBOT soy Sv1

1406,50

-16,00

-1,12

Paris wheat BL2Z2

321,75

-2,75

-0,85

Paris maize EMAc1

316,50

-3,50

-1,09

Paris rapeseed COMc1

608,50

-8,00

-1,30

WTI crude oil CLc1

87,50

-2,05

-2,29

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0010

0,00

-0,47

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapre and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, additional reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

