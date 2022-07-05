GRAINS-U.S. grain, soy futures fall on recession fears, Midwest rains

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday, joining a broad sell-off in crude oil and equity markets tied to fears of a global economic recession and waning demand for commodities, analysts said. MKTS/GLOB

Welcome rains in portions of the U.S. Midwest over the Independence Day weekend added to bearish sentiment in grains, although dry conditions remained a concern in some areas.

As of 1:18 p.m. CDT (1818 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade benchmark December corn futures CZ2 were down 29-1/2 cents at $5.78 per bushel after dipping to $5.71, the contract's lowest since February.

CBOT November soybeans SX2 were down 76-1/4 cents at $13.19 a bushel and September wheat WU2 was down 40 cents at $8.06 a bushel.

"The dollar is again serving as a safe-haven asset amid rising global economic fears, creating greater challenges for the commodity sector," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX. "The market is trading an assumption of deteriorating demand," he added.

Weekend rains favored the northern U.S. Plains and northwestern Corn Belt, with showers expected in the eastern Midwest this week, helping to bolster crop production prospects.

However, analysts on average expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its crop condition ratings for both corn and soybeans in a weekly report due later on Tuesday, reflecting dryness and crop stress in some areas.

"We did get some help in a lot of areas yesterday," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities, referring to Monday's showers. "We are marching towards a crop, but we don't have it in the bin yet," Roose said.

In Canada, farmers planted 25.4 million acres (10.3 million hectares) of wheat this year, the most in nine years, as bottlenecks in global supplies drove up prices of grain and food, a Statistics Canada report showed.

Canadian farmers planted 21.4 million acres of canola, more than they intended in spring when StatsCan predicted 20.9 million acres of the oilseed, but down nearly 5% from last year.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

