GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures fall on fund selling; soybeans rise

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week.

"Fund managers continue to interpret their supply and demand fundamentals through a lens colored by recession fears," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at brokerage StoneX, said in a note.

Sharp declines in equity markets and the dollar's strength added to the risk-off mood, traders said.

"The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation.

But soybean futures edged higher, with strength in soymeal and a recent spate of activity on the export market underpinning prices.

The most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract Wv1 posted a weekly gain of 2.6%, snapping a streak of five straight weeks of downturns. The gain was the biggest for wheat since the week ended Sept. 29.

Corn futures Cv1 rose 1.4% this week and soybean futures Sv1 dipped 0.3%.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH3 settled down 3-3/4 cents at $7.53-1/2 a bushel while CBOT March corn CH3 was 1/2 cent lower at $6.53 a bushel.

CBOT January soybeans SF3 were up 6-1/2 cents at $14.80 a bushel.

Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.