GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans slide on wetter South American weather

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soy futures edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses recorded in the previous session, as wetter weather in South America raised prospects of higher production.

Wheat also slipped after two straight sessions of gains.

"Weather forecasters' greater confidence in a wetter weather tack for currently dry areas of Paraguay and adjacent Brazil weighed on the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth bank of Australia.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 was down 0.3% at $5.83-1/2 a bushel, by 1145 GMT, while soybeans Sv1 lost less than 0.2% to $12.42 a bushel.

U.S. soybean processors continued their strong crushing pace in November, aided by ample supplies of beans and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 181.640 million bushels of soybeans last month, according to the average of estimates from 12 analysts.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 declined 0.4% to $7.86 a bushel, following losses of over 2% last week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its global wheat ending stocks view with improved production outlooks for Australia, Russia and Canada.

The EU's crop monitoring service MARS said on Tuesday most grain crops in the European Union have continued to benefit from favourable weather in the past month, although a lack of hardiness could leave some plants vulnerable to frost.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1145 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

786,00

-2,75

-0,35

640,50

22,72

CBOT corn Cv1

583,50

-1,50

-0,26

484,00

20,56

CBOT soy Sv1

1242,00

-2,00

-0,16

1311,00

-5,26

Paris wheat Dec BL2c1

284,75

-1,50

-0,52

213,25

33,53

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

245,00

-0,50

-0,20

200,00

22,50

Paris rape Nov COMc1

707,25

-5,50

-0,77

418,25

69,10

WTI crude oil CLc1

71,16

-0,13

-0,18

48,52

46,66

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,13

0,00

0,31

1,2213

-7,33

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath, Kirsten Donovan)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

