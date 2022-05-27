GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of three-day weekend

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. The U.S. markets will be closed on Monday.

Soybean futures hit their highest since Feb. 24. Corn futures received additional support from bargain buying after sinking to their lowest since April 8 earlier this week.

"The planting of the last 5% to 10% of the crop ... will be critical and the weather forecast for those areas is not all that great," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients. "It now appears that most of those remaining acres will be planted in June or not planted at all which will could have significant impact on the U.S. supply and the U.S. balance sheet."

At 10:33 a.m. CDT (1533 GMT), CBOT July corn futures CN2 were up 12-1/4 cents at $7.77-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT July soybeans SN2 were 12-1/4 cents higher at $17.38-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat WN2 was up 21-1/2 cents at $11.64-3/4 a bushel, rebounding from three straight days of declines on a round of short-covering as investors looked to guard against potential supply shocks during the long weekend.

Wheat and corn prices came under pressure after comments by Russian officials this week that Moscow was willing to allow a sea corridor for Ukrainian food shipments, raising hopes of improved supply.

But traders have been cautious about any immediate breakthrough because Russia also called for lifting sanctions in parallel, something rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies.

"Volatility remains high in a market currently dominated by geopolitics," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

