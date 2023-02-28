GRAINS-U.S. corn hits lowest since August; soybeans, wheat also drop

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to their lowest level in more than six months on Tuesday and soybean and wheat futures also dropped on a round of end-of-month liquidation by investment funds, traders said.

Soybeans notched the biggest declines, with the most-active contract Sv1 falling 2.2%, its biggest daily decline since Dec. 1.

Traders said soybeans were the most vulnerable to a sell-off as wheat and corn have already fallen sharply since the start of 2023, while the soybean market had to catch up.

"The liquidation has started and the beans are playing catch-up with the feed grains," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodities Analytics.

Additionally, soybeans faced fundamental pressure as recently harvested supplies from top producer Brazil became available on the global marketplace.

CBOT May soybean futures SK3 settled down 33-3/4 cents at $14.79 a bushel. For the month, soybeans Sv1 shed 3.8%, their first monthly decline since September.

CBOT May corn futures CK3 were off 13-1/4 cents at $6.30-1/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $6.30, the lowest for the most-active contract Cv1 since Aug. 22, 2022. Corn futures Cv1 fell 7.3% during February, their biggest monthly decline since June.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat WK3 ended down 4-1/2 cents at $7.05-1/2 a bushel. Wheat futures Wv1 declined and posted a monthly drop of 7.3%, their fifth straight monthly decline.

Rain in parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt and optimism over a Russia-Ukraine export deal kept the wheat market under pressure.

"The weakness is probably due to the good supply situation, thanks in part to a sharp rise in Russian exports," Commerzbank said about the market move over the past two weeks.

Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has provisionally purchased an estimated 790,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. Traders said Russian wheat was among the purchases along with some Ukrainian and a range of other origins, especially from other Black Sea countries.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.