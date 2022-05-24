GRAINS-U.S. corn drops to six-week low; wheat, soybeans also weak

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell 2.8% to a six-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a government report that farmers have made good progress in their much delayed planting tasks during the past week, traders said.

"This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to planting could lead to yield shortfalls or even a last-minute switch to soybeans," Commerzbank said.

Wheat futures also dropped sharply after Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest.

Soybean futures were lower too, but the declines were kept in check by concerns that planting remained slow in key production areas such as North Dakota and Minnesota.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that 72% of the U.S. corn crop had been seeded as of May 22, near the high end of market expectations and up from 49% in the prior week.

"Give the American farmer a chance and he will get the grain in the ground," said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing. "He has always done it and he always will do it."

At 11:27 a.m. CDT (1627 GMT), CBOT July corn futures were down 21-1/2 cents at $7.63-3/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $7.62-1/2, the lowest for the most-active contract Cv1 since April 11.

Corn faced additional pressure from prospects for rising competition on the export market.

China's customs authority has signed an agreement with Brazil to allow imports of Brazilian corn, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, as the governments of both nations seek to boost trade ties.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat WN2 was down 47 cents at $11.43 a bushel, on track for its fourth losing session out of the last five.

CBOT July soybeans SN2 fell 4 cents to $16.83 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Paul Simao)

