GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat extend gains after harvest downgrades

Updates prices, adds quote, rewrites throughout

CANBERRA/PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Friday, on track for their first weekly gain since August, after the U.S. government lowered its U.S. crop forecast below expectations, while wheat rose 1.5% after a lower projection for global supplies.

Corn also rose, set to end the week slightly higher.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly report forecast a U.S. soybean harvest of 4.104 billion bushels, 42 million fewer bushels than predicted in September and 30 million bushels below an average of analysts' estimates.

The USDA also projected smaller soybean yields and soybean ending stocks holding steady at the September level.

"The prediction of a tighter soybean market came as a surprise," Commerzbank said in a note.

Higher soy prices would encourage more U.S. farmers to switch to beans from corn in new plantings, putting downward pressure on the market in the longer term, said Vitor Pistoia, an analyst at Rabobank in Sydney.

In the near term, however, a record harvest in Brazil is keeping a lid on prices, with Brazilian beans trading at a discount, he said.

On the demand side, customs data showed that China imported 7.15 million tons of soybeans in September, 7.3% less than a year ago.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was 0.5% higher at $12.95.75 a bushel by 0501 GMT, but up 2.4% from last Friday's close. It had dropped to $12.51 a bushel earlier this week, the lowest since December 2021.

Chicago wheat Wv1 was 1.5% higher at $5.80 a bushel while CBOT corn Cv1 rose 0.3% to $4.97-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for the world's wheat production in 2023/24 by 4 million metric tons, notably due to a lower outlook for drought-hit Australia, which led to a small fall in projected stocks.

It kept its estimate for the Argentine wheat harvest at 16.50 million tons. That was above the Rosario grains exchange's forecast of 14.3 million tons, which it lowered from 15 million tons on Wednesday after dry weather hit crops in the country.

Egypt's state grains buyer said on Thursday it bought 470,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender, of which 300,000 tons was Russian. The lowest free-on-board offer was $259 per metric ton, traders said.

CBOT wheat fell to a three-year low of $5.40 a bushel last month due to a flood of cheap exports from Russia.

For corn, which fell to a 33-month low of $4.68 a bushel last month due to strong supply from Brazil and the United States, the USDA predicted a U.S. harvest of 15.064 billion bushels, 37 million bushels beneath analysts' expectations.

Prices at 1127 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

580.00

8.50

1.49

CBOT corn Cv1

497.50

1.50

0.30

CBOT soy Sv1

1295.75

5.75

0.45

Paris wheat BL2c1

236.00

2.75

1.18

Paris maize EMAc1

201.25

1.50

0.75

Paris rapeseed COMc1

425.00

10.00

2.41

WTI crude oil CLc1

86.01

3.10

3.74

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.00

-0.07

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobson and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich and David Evans)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.