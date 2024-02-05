GRAINS-Soybeans trade near 3-year low; wheat, corn firm ahead of key reports

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday, trading close to the previous session's lowest level in more than three years amid expectations of ample world supplies.

Corn and wheat edged higher as traders adjusted positions ahead of key reports on demand and supplies expected later this week.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.1% to $11.95 a bushel, as of 0322 GMT. Corn Cv1 added 0.2% to $4.43-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gained 0.5% at $5.93 a bushel.

Soybeans dropped to their lowest since December 2020 on Monday at $11.79-1/2 a bushel.

In the agricultural market, the focus is on a slew of government reports slated to be released on Thursday.

The data includes the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply and demand report, Brazil's CONAB monthly corn & soy production estimates, and Statistics Canada's grain stocks report.

"The focus is going to be on estimates for soybean production in Brazil and Argentina," said one trader in Singapore.

"Brazil's soybean crop has suffered and the output is likely to decline as compared with what was estimated earlier, but we are expecting a bumper output in Argentina. Overall, the market is going to be well supplied."

Brazilian farmers have sown 27% of the area expected to be planted with second corn in the center-south, marking the fastest pace for second corn planting since records began in 2013, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

There had been concerns over Brazilian corn planting after the country's soybean harvest was delayed due to adverse weather. Planting the country's second corn fast is crucial as farmers try to avoid sowing it outside the ideal climate window, which usually closes in late February.

Russian wheat export prices continued to decline last week, still under pressure from oversupply, while shipments rose to a four-month high after better weather at ports, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in March was $228 a metric ton, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

The USDA on Monday reported weekly export inspections showed U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1,426,472 metric tons, far above trade expectations - but below the volume at the same time last year, traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, and net sellers of wheat futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

