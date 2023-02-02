GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher on Argentine dry weather conditions

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, underpinned by worries about supply from top producer Argentina due to dry weather conditions.

Corn inched higher for a second consecutive session, while wheat was largely unchanged.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 gained 0.6% to $15.29-3/4 a bushel, as of 0502 GMT.

Wheat Wv1 was largely unchanged at $7.59-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 inched 0.1% higher to $6.81-3/4 a bushel.

Hot and dry weather is expected for another week in Argentina, but the second week is likely to see heavy rainfalls in many areas, which could relieve stress on crops, commodities research firm Hightower said in a note.

Recent rains in Argentina have not been substantial enough to alleviate concerns over drought-induced crop stress.

Argentina's revenue from exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives plummeted 61% in January from a year ago, exporters and crushers chamber CIARA-CEC said on Wednesday.

Brokerage StoneX raised its forecast for the Brazilian soy crop to a record-high of 154.2 million tonnes from 153.79 million tonnes last month.

Ukraine's grain harvest may decrease again in 2023 to 49.5 million tonnes from around 51 million tonnes expected in 2022, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Deputy Economy Minister Denys Kudyn as saying on Wednesday.

Grain markets are searching for evidence of a pick-up in Chinese demand following the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

In early February, the wheat market will have a firmer grasp of likely weather conditions for Northern winter crops emerging from semi-dormancy, said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) bought an estimated 117,500 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes, which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said it had cancelled a corn purchase tender that closed on Wednesday with no purchases made.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of corn and soymeal futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Asian stocks jumped while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Matthew Chye, Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Subhranshu Sahu)

