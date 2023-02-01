GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher on Argentine dry weather conditions

Corrects day in first paragraph

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday, as dry weather conditions in top producer Argentina continued posing supply concerns.

Wheat edged down, losing for a second consecutive session, while corn was largely unchanged.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 gained 0.4% to $15.26-3/4 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT.

* Wheat Wv1 gave up 0.4% to $7.57 a bushel and corn Cv1 lost 0.1% to $6.80-3/4 a bushel.

* Argentina's revenue from exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives plummeted 61% in January from a year ago, exporters and crushers chamber CIARA-CEC said on Wednesday, in a setback as the country tries to refill foreign currency reserves.

* Recent rains in top producer Argentina have not been substantial enough to alleviate concerns over drought-induced crop stress.

* Brokerage StoneX raised its forecast of the Brazilian soy crop to a record-high 154.2 million tonnes, from 153.79 million last month.

* Ukraine's grain harvest may decrease again in 2023 to 49.5 million tonnes from around 51 million tonnes expected in 2022, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted deputy economy minister Denys Kudyn as saying on Wednesday.

* Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 117,500 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

* Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said it has cancelled a corn purchase tender that closed on Wednesday with no purchase made.

* Grain markets are watching for evidence of a pickup in Chinese demand following the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts, and net buyers of corn and soymeal futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks jumped on Thursday, while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and raising hopes that the central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Building Approval Total YY Dec

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Jan

1315 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Feb

1315 EU ECB Deposit Rate Feb

1339 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1500 US Factory Orders MM Dec

0130 - BOJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe to deliver speech and hold a news conference in Shizuoka

1345 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters in Frankfurt following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting

(Reporting by Matthew Chye, Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

