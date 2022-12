GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, improved South American weather caps gains

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of last session's losses, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and Brazil limited the upside potential in prices.

Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 0.2% to $14.63-1/2 a bushel, as of 0108 GMT, corn Cv1 was unchanged at $6.47-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.4% to $7.51-1/4 a bushel.

* Rains in parts of Argentina's corn and soybean growing areas over the weekend have boosted crop prospects. Beneficial weather in expected in Brazil.

* Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its usually green Pampas plains have been hit by a historic drought that has preventing many farmers from planting their fields.

* Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday and Saturday, bringing needed moisture to just over half its corn and soy area, Commodity Weather Group said. More limited rains next week will allow crop stress to expand, the firm said.

* Worries over a global economic downturn is likely to keep a mid on prices of agricultural products.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank last week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation.

* In demand news, exporters struck deals to sell 141,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of CBOT soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower to extend their three-day losing streak on Monday and Treasury yields advanced, with few catalysts to dissuade risk-off sentiment at the beginning of a likely low-volume, pre-holiday week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Dec

1330 US Housing Starts Number Nov

1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Dec

n/a Japan BOJ Rate Decision

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.