GRAINS-Soybeans steady near two-month high, market awaits USDA report

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were almost unchanged on Thursday, trading close to last session's two-month high with traders awaiting the release of a U.S. government report later in the day.

Wheat fell, giving up some of the previous session's gains, while corn eased.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is scheduled to release its monthly supply-and-demand reports at 1700 GMT.

"The USDA's new estimates for both corn and soybeans will be closely watched, particularly in view of the situation in Brazil," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% to $13.64-3/4 a bushel, as of 1200 GMT, and not far from its highest since Sept. 6 of $13.84-1/2 a bushel reached on Wednesday.

Wheat Wv1 gave up 1.3% to $5.84-1/2 bushel and corn Cv1 dipped 0.5% to $4.73-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean prices have been buoyed by strong Chinese demand and planting delays in Brazil.

Chinese importers bought at least five more U.S. soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a second day of active buying after booking their largest purchases in months a day earlier.

The purchases, containing some 300,000 metric tons of the oilseed, were for shipment from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest ports between December and March, they added.

Chicago soybean futures slumped to a 22-month low in October on U.S. harvest pressure and weak export demand. But futures have been trending upward as erratic weather has caused problems in the world's No. 1 exporter Brazil and demand for U.S. cargoes underpinning the market.

Wheat rallied on Wednesday on renewed concerns about the Black Sea export corridor after Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian vessel entering a Black Sea port in the Odesa region.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday Ukraine's alternative Black Sea export corridor was working despite the attack.

In Argentina, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, heavy rains in recent weeks came too late for the drought-hit harvest, with the Rosario Grains exchange cutting its 2023/24 wheat crop forecast by 0.8 million metric tons on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1200 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 584.75 -7.50 -1.27 CBOT corn Cv1 473.50 -2.50 -0.53 CBOT soy Sv1 1364.75 -1.00 -0.07 Paris wheat BL2c1 233.75 -2.00 -0.85 Paris maize EMAc1 207.00 -1.50 -0.72 Paris rapeseed COMc1 438.25 -3.00 -0.68 WTI crude oil CLc1 75.69 0.36 0.48 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.07 0.01 0.62 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Sonia Cheema and Jason Neely) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.