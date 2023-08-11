GRAINS-Soybeans steady, corn and wheat ease before U.S. crop data

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged higher on Friday while corn and wheat eased as participants awaited direction from a U.S. government crop report seen as a key gauge of U.S. harvest prospects.

Improved weather for U.S. Midwest crops, which pushed corn and soybean futures to multi-week lows early this week, remained a cap on prices, while the absence of further war escalation in the Black Sea was curbing the wheat market, traders and analysts said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 0.4% to $13.24 a bushel by 1038 GMT. Corn Cv1 inched down 0.2% to $4.95-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gave up 0.5% to $6.34-1/2 a bushel.

Analysts on average expect that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will trim forecasts for U.S. soybean and corn production as part of its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates due at 1600 GMT.

U.S. crops endured drought and high temperatures earlier in the summer but regular showers and moderate heat in August have eased concerns about crop stress.

"Overall, the recent price action has been subdued," Saxo Bank said in a note. "The WASDE report will give a fresh update on the government's estimates for yield, production and 2023/24 ending stocks."

The USDA reported on Thursday weekly export sales of soybeans at 1.503 million metric tons, towards the high end of analyst expectations, with China accounting for about half of the volume.

"Demand for U.S. soybeans is picking up which should provide some support to prices," said one Singapore-based trader.

After recent military strikes by Russia against Ukrainian ports and retaliatory attacks by Kyiv on Russian vessels, the wheat market has turned its focus back to ongoing export competition from Russian supplies. GRA/TEND

Traders reacted cautiously to Thursday's announcement by Ukraine of "humanitarian corridor" to let cargo ships trapped in its ports sail into the Black Sea. It was unclear how the initiative could work faced with Russia's de facto blockade since its withdrawal last month from a Black Sea grain deal.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.