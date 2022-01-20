GRAINS-Soybeans steady, corn and wheat ease after rally

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday to a one-week high, as doubts over South American crop prospects and signs of strong demand helped the oilseed market recover from losses earlier in the week.

Corn and wheat eased after rallying to three-week highs as traders assessed South American weather and ongoing tensions between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine.

An easing in oil and share prices also encouraged grain markets to consolidate after sharp gains on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.3% at $13.95-1/4 a bushel by 1226 GMT, after earlier touching a one-week top at $13.97-1/2.

Soybean prices had slipped earlier this week on rain relief for parched Argentine growing belts, but weather forecasts pointing to drier conditions in early February maintained concerns about yield losses.

The market is also waiting for a clearer picture of Brazil's soybean harvest, which is in its early stages, after analysts reduced production estimates due to drought in southern areas.

China's soybean imports in December from the United States almost doubled compared with the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as more cargoes arrived after earlier delays due to Hurricane Ida.

Traders will get an update on overseas demand from weekly U.S. export sales at 1330 GMT. USDA/EST

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.7% at $7.90-3/4 a bushel after rising to a three-week top at $8.02-3/4 earlier in the session.

Corn Cv1 was 0.5% lower at $6.07-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below Wednesday's three-week peak of $6.14-1/2.

Investor worries that tensions between Russia and Ukraine could lead to military conflict supported cereal markets a day earlier.

The wheat market is also being buoyed by strong global demand, with several importing countries holding tenders following a recent drop in prices.GRA/TEND

Prices at 1226 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

790.75

-5.75

-0.72

770.75

2.59

CBOT corn Cv1

607.75

-2.75

-0.45

593.25

2.44

CBOT soy Sv1

1395.25

4.00

0.29

1339.25

4.18

Paris wheat BL2c1

274.00

-0.75

-0.27

278.50

-1.62

Paris maize EMAc1

245.00

0.00

0.00

226.00

8.41

Paris rape COMc1

754.00

0.75

0.10

754.00

0.00

WTI crude oil CLc1

86.76

-0.20

-0.23

75.21

15.36

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

-0.09

1.1368

-0.33

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

