GRAINS-Soybeans steady after slide; wheat, corn also firm

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday as an easing dollar and firm crude oil helped the oilseed to steady after a day-earlier slide.

Wheat and corn were higher as the cereals also regained ground after succumbing to broad selling in commodities on Thursday. GRA/

Grains remained underpinned by brisk global demand in food and biofuel markets, which was countering supply pressure from advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvests and improving planting conditions in South America.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.3% at $12.27-1/2 a bushel by 1044 GMT.

Soybeans are set for a weekly gain after rebounding from a 2021 low set last week.

U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended Oct. 7 were 2.88 million tonnes, primarily due to sales to China, beating trade expectations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). EXP/SOY

A pullback in vegetable oil markets capped soybeans, however. POI/

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.8% at $5.36-1/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat Wv1 was 1.2% higher at $7.50 s bushel.

In Europe, December wheat BL2Z1 on Euronext climbed to a new life-of-contract high at 280.00 euros ($325.89) a tonne.

Wheat markets continued to grapple with strong import demand as stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones this season. GRA/TEND

"Buyers are counting on the upcoming Australian crop to ease the market, but the global supply and demand balance is poised to remain tight," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is expected to be a second year of near-record output.

The corn market was finding support in strong U.S. ethanol demand, weather forecasts suggesting harvest delays next week, and talk of a shift from corn to soybean planting next year due to spiralling fertiliser costs.

However, beneficial rain for planting in Brazil and upward revisions to U.S. and European harvests were acting as a curb on corn prices, analysts said.

Prices at 1044 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

750.00

8.75

1.18

640.50

17.10

CBOT corn Cv1

536.25

4.00

0.75

484.00

10.80

CBOT soy Sv1

1227.50

3.50

0.29

1311.00

-6.37

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

279.50

3.00

1.08

192.50

45.19

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

249.00

1.75

0.71

219.00

13.70

Paris rape Nov COMc1

676.00

-10.25

-1.49

418.25

61.63

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.85

0.35

0.42

48.52

70.75

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

0.15

1.2100

-3.82

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8592 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

