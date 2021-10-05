GRAINS-Soybeans stay weak on U.S. harvest progress; corn, wheat also lower

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched down on Tuesday to set another 2021 low as an advancing U.S. harvest and uncertain export prospects maintained pressure on prices.

Corn eased, also curbed by harvest progress in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat retreated from Monday's seven-week high.

A firmer dollar weighed on U.S. grain futures. FRX/

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $12.34-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 21 at $12.31.

The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report released after Monday's market close.

That was ahead of the five-year average of 26% and an average analyst estimate of 32%.

For corn, the USDA estimated the harvest as 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

"The arrival of these new supplies is putting some pressure on prices," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

"In soybean, the improvements in yields currently observed in the U.S. are (also) weighing," it added.

Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre (bpa), from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa.

However, it lowered its corn yield forecast to 176.6 bpa, from 177.5 bpa in its previous monthly report released Sept. 2.

U.S.-China trade tensions were also hanging over the U.S. market. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged she will press Beijing over failure to meet targets in a deal struck with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

CBOT corn Cv1 slid 0.6% to $5.37-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 dropped 1.0% to $7.49 a bushel.

U.S. and European wheat futures were pressured by chart resistance after a recent rally stoked by brisk importer demand, traders said. GRA/EU

Prices at 1206 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

749.00

-7.50

-0.99

640.50

16.94

CBOT corn Cv1

537.75

-3.00

-0.55

484.00

11.11

CBOT soy Sv1

1234.50

-1.25

-0.10

1311.00

-5.84

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

262.00

-3.25

-1.23

192.50

36.10

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

235.50

-1.75

-0.74

219.00

7.53

Paris rape Nov COMc1

656.75

7.75

1.19

418.25

57.02

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.57

0.95

1.22

48.52

61.93

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

-0.16

1.2100

-4.12

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.