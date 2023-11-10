GRAINS-Soybeans stay weak, corn steadies after slide on USDA data

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday to add to a day-earlier slide as increased supply projections from the U.S. government continued to weigh on the oilseed market.

Corn was little changed, pausing after Thursday's near three-year low that followed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of a record U.S. crop.

After being surprised by the USDA's supply outlook, grain markets were setting the estimates against mixed weather in South America and a run of Chinese demand.

A recovery in crude oil after losses this week also lent some support to grains on Friday. O/R

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.5% at $13.37-1/2 a bushel by 1159 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 was unchanged on the day at $4.68 a bushel, close to Thursday's low that was a weakest level since December 2020.

The USDA raised its estimate for the nation's 2023-24 corn crop to a record 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report.

It also increased its forecast for soybean production to 4.129 billion bushels from its October estimate of 4.104 billion.

Both harvest forecasts were above the average of analyst expectations.

"The (USDA) report generated downward pressure on grains prices yesterday. This was especially pronounced in the case of corn," Commerzbank said.

Brazilian crop agency Conab, meanwhile, also created supply pressure in the market by forecasting on Thursday that Brazil will produce more soybeans than previously expected in the 2023/24 cycle even as erratic weather hampers planting.

The data took attention away from dry, hot weather in Brazil and a wave of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, factors that had helped soybean futures hit a two-month high on Wednesday.

Moreover, Argentine farmers could plant more fields with soybeans than initially estimated, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as rains put an end to a drought.

CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 0.4% to $5.78-1/2 a bushel.

After rallying on Wednesday when a missile struck a vessel in the Odesa port zone in southern Ukraine, wheat prices have been curbed by news that the war-torn country's export corridor is still working.

Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 578.50 -2.25 -0.39 CBOT corn Cv1 468.00 0.00 0.00 CBOT soy Sv1 1337.50 -6.00 -0.45 Paris wheat BL2c1 232.75 -0.50 -0.21 Paris maize EMAc1 206.00 -0.75 -0.36 Paris rapeseed COMc1 429.00 -3.50 -0.81 WTI crude oil CLc1 76.62 0.88 1.16 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.07 0.00 0.09 Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

