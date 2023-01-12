GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm with Argentina drought in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, supported by mounting concerns about drought damage to crops in major exporter Argentina.

Corn was firm, also underpinned by the poor crop weather in Argentina, while wheat inched up as participants adjusted positions before closely watched U.S. government grain data later in the day.

Argentina's Rosario grain exchange on Wednesday sharply cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest, to 37 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, as the country faces its worst drought in 60 years.

The exchange also slashed its 2022/23 corn harvest estimate to around 45 million tonnes, from 55 million previously.

The forecast cuts, coupled with weather projections showing high temperatures and limited rainfall in the coming days, have put extra attention on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world crop report due at 1700 GMT.

"Soybean prices continue to rise in Chicago, particularly in the context of a continued downward revision of production in Argentina," consultancy Agritel said.

"However, Brazilian crop estimates remain at record levels, mitigating the impact of lower Argentinean production."

Brazilian statistics agency CONAB on Thursday trimmed its forecast of the country's 2022/23 soybean crop, but still pegged it at a record 152.7 million tonnes.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.7% at $15.03-1/4 a bushel by 1210 GMT.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.3% at $7.42-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 added 0.5% to $6.59-1/2 a bushel.

Participants are also awaiting the USDA's quarterly estimates of U.S. grain stocks, as well as the agency's weekly U.S. export sales data.

The soybean market is watching to see if overseas demand will start a seasonal shift from U.S. to Brazilian supplies.

Grain like wider financial markets are also bracing for U.S. inflation data on Thursday for a fresh pointer on further interest rate rises. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.