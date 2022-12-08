GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm to hit highest since September

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Thursday to a 2-1/2 month high, supported by optimism about demand from top importer China and concern about drought in Argentina's crop belts.

Wheat edged up to add to Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies.

Corn ticked up from a three-month lows struck this week, supported by a bounce in crude oil.

Movements in grains were limited as traders awaited weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday and then monthly world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.2% at $14.74-1/2 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after reaching its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.80-3/4.

"Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," research firm Hightower said in a report.

A string of U.S. export sales to China, as well as broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand, have underpinned the soybean market.

High temperatures and limited rainfall forecast in early December risk exacerbating drought in major soy exporter Argentina.

Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.2% at $7.50-3/4 a bushel while corn Cv1 inched up 0.1% to $6.41-3/4 a bushel.

Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies, according to traders.

Prices at 1258 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

750.75

1.25

0.17

770.75

-2.59

CBOT corn Cv1

641.75

0.50

0.08

593.25

8.18

CBOT soy Sv1

1474.50

2.50

0.17

1339.25

10.10

Paris wheat BL2c1

309.00

2.00

0.65

276.75

11.65

Paris maize EMAc1

291.50

-0.50

-0.17

226.00

28.98

Paris rape COMc1

568.75

-0.75

-0.13

754.00

-24.57

WTI crude oil CLc1

73.81

1.80

2.50

75.21

-1.86

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.00

0.08

1.1368

-7.52

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)

