GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm on South America weather risks

PARIS/MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters)

PARIS/MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans extended gains on Thursday, supported by the risk of further drought losses to South American crops despite improved rain prospects for next week.

Corn was little changed, underpinned by uncertainty over South American weather but curbed by weaker crude oil.

Wheat rose as reports of shell fire in eastern Ukraine put attention back on tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

However, wheat trimmed earlier gains as ample offers of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat in a tender being held by Egypt tempered concerns about disruption to Black Sea grain shipments.

"The markets are currently driven by the situation in the Black Sea, but also by the weather on the South American continent, to which we must add uncertainty on Chinese imports of corn and soybeans," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.8% at $15.99-3/4 a bushel by 1217 GMT, after rising 2.3% on Wednesday.

The contract was facing chart resistance at the psychological $16 threshold, which it had breached last week en route to a nine-month high. GRA/

Grain markets were awaiting further clues on demand from the

weekly U.S. export sales later on Thursday.

A run of U.S. soybean exports to China has contributed to price strength, but Chinese demand for U.S. corn has lagged.

The soybean market also drew some support from a fire this week at a Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) site in Claypool, Indiana, which is the largest fully integrated soybean processing and biodiesel facility.

CBOT corn Cv1 unchanged on the day at $6.47 a bushel, while

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.4% at $7.89 a bushel.

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.

But offers cited by traders in Egypt's tender showed companies were still willing to ship grain from the Black Sea region.

Prices at 1217 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

789.00

2.75

0.35

770.75

2.37

CBOT corn Cv1

647.00

0.00

0.00

593.25

9.06

CBOT soy Sv1

1599.75

12.25

0.77

1339.25

19.45

Paris wheat BL2c1

264.00

1.00

0.38

278.50

-5.21

Paris maize EMAc1

248.50

0.50

0.20

226.00

9.96

Paris rape COMc1

705.75

3.50

0.50

754.00

-6.40

WTI crude oil CLc1

91.78

-1.88

-2.01

75.21

22.03

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.14

0.00

-0.03

1.1368

0.02

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

