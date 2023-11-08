GRAINS-Soybeans spike on Chinese demand, Brazil's poor weather

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices rallied to a two-month high on Wednesday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a Reuters report that China booked its largest single-day U.S. soybean purchases since at least late July.

Unfavourable weather conditions in Brazil were also supportive, traders said.

Meanwhile, corn turned higher on the day as traders and funds positioned themselves ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-and-demand reports, set to be released on Thursday.

Wheat rallied on new concerns about the Black Sea export corridor after Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that a Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian vessel entering a Black Sea port in the Odesa region.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 settled up 3-3/4 cents at $13.65-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA confirmed private sales of 433,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China, another 132,000 tons to unknown destinations, and 344,500 tons of soybeans also to unknown destinations, all for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

Chicago soybean futures slumped to a 22-month low in October on U.S. harvest pressure and weak export demand. But futures have been trending upward since, as erratic weather has caused problems in the world's No. 1 exporter Brazil and demand for U.S. cargoes underpinning the market.

Karl Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting, said "Looking at the overall picture, the grand scheme of soybeans, it isn't more bullish. It's just less bearish right now."

Wheat Wv1 settled up 22 cents at $5.92-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 ended up 7-1/2 cents at $4.76 a bushel.

Wheat also saw support by Argentina's 2023/24 wheat harvest at 13.5 million metric tons, below the 14.3 million tons previously forecast, the Rosario Grains exchange said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sandra Maler)

