GRAINS-Soybeans, soymeal climb on strong demand; wheat falls

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied and soymeal hit a contract high on Friday on strong demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said.

Soymeal supplies out of Argentina, a major exporter, are tight after drought reduced production. Disappointing rains in central-west Brazil further increased concerns about the region, after dryness recently slowed Brazilian soybean plantings.

"We have a resurgence in demand in soymeal once again," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX. "We had a break in price and that uncovered some fresh demand."

Unconfirmed chatter circulated in the markets about China cancelling purchases of Brazilian soybeans. Traders said U.S. soybeans are still more expensive than Brazilian supplies, though.

Corn futures Cv1 were up 1/2 cent at $4.79-3/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 fell 7 cents to $5.72-1/2 at the CBOT.

Wheat tumbled on news that shipping via Ukraine's new Black Sea export corridor resumed after a three-day pause.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov denied on Thursday reports by Ukrainian and British firms that a recently established Black Sea export channel had been suspended due to risks posed by Russian warplanes and mines.

The headlines raised uncertainty over Kyiv's efforts to revive export trade after Moscow in July quit an accord allowing Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2023/24 season have fallen to 8.72 million metric tons from 12.34 million a year ago, according to agriculture ministry data.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Tom Polansek in Chicago. Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Holmes)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.