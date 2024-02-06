GRAINS-Soybeans snap two-session rally; market eyes crop estimates

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Wednesday as prices fell for the first time in three sessions, with the market's focus on higher production in Argentina.

Corn slid to a one-week low, while wheat edged higher.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.1% to $11.98 a bushel, as of 0225 GMT. Corn Cv1 lost 0.3% to $4.37-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 added 0.1% to $5.95-3/4 a bushel.

* Traders squared positions ahead of two key crop reports on Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Brazil's Conab, with a keen focus on crop production updates for Brazil and Argentina.

* Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the USDA to slightly increase its corn and soybean harvest forecasts for Argentina.

* Brazilian farmers have sown 27% of the area expected to be planted with second corn in the center-south, marking the fastest pace for second corn planting since records began in 2013, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

* French production of durum wheat could fall again this year to a new low this century as time runs out for planting held over from autumn and early field conditions are mixed, crop institute Arvalis said on Tuesday.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, and net sellers of corn and soymeal, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* Asian stocks firmed as investors waited to see if Beijing's increasingly frantic efforts to prop up its sagging share markets would actually work, while bonds enjoyed a reprieve from recent selling. MKTS/GLOB

