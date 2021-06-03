GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gains on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures held steady on Friday, though the oilseed was poised to record weekly gains of more than 1% as concerns over global supplies underpinned prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Sv1 were little changed at $15.39 a bushel by 0105 GMT, having closed down 1.9% on Thursday.

* Soybeans up more than 1% for the week, the biggest 7-day gain in a month.

* Corn futures Cv1 were up 0.8% for the week after closing down 0.4% last week.

* Wheat futures Wv1 up more than 2% for the week, the first weekly gain in a month.

* In Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told Reuters that the country's new formula-based grain export taxes would remain in place as long as there is increased global demand for food.

* Hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest caused concern for newly planted corn and soybean crops, though it remains early in the growing season.

* Brazil's worst water crisis in almost a century will impact river navigation and make transportation of goods more expensive in the world's largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar was perched near multi-week highs on Friday, basking in its biggest gains in about a month after robust jobs data threw investors' focus on to the strength of the U.S. recovery and on the possibility of it driving policy tightening. USD/

