GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on S.American dryness; wheat down

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, though the market was on track for a weekly gain as adverse weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina curbed the prospect of strong production, while wheat was poised for a second weekly decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $13.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0242 GMT. For the week, soybeans are up more than 3%.

* Wheat lost 3.6% this week, while corn has added almost 2% to its value.

* A drought in southern Brazil and increasingly hot and dry conditions in Argentina have put attention on potential yield losses for soybean and corn crops in the major exporting countries.

* Brazilian soybean prices have climbed past last year's highs as hopes for another record harvest are dashed by dry weather in southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as it cut its crop outlook by 11 million tonnes.

* AgRural now sees Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop at 133.4 million tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 144.7 million. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans, the firm said.

* Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

* World food prices jumped 28% in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.'s food agency said on Thursday.

* Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities.

* For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as stocks sold off again and government bond yields mostly marched higher.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK

Halifax House Prices MM Dec 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM

Nov 0745 France Reserve Assets Total

Dec 1000 EU

HICP Flash YY

Dec 1000 EU

HICP-X F&E Flash YY

Dec 1000 EU

Consumer Confid. Final Dec 1330 US

Non-Farm Payrolls

Dec 1330 US

Unemployment Rate

Dec 1330 US

Average Earnings YY

Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/

