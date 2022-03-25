GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on prospects of upbeat demand

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday, although the market is on track for a weekly gain as traders expect higher demand for U.S. supplies after drought curbed production in South America.

Wheat is poised to finish the week on a positive note after two weeks of losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $16.08-1/4 a bushel, as of 0446 GMT. The market jumped almost 2% this week.

Wheat Wv1 is on track for a weekly gain of more than 2% while corn Cv1 jumped half a percent.

Dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina is curbing grains and oilseeds production, boosting hopes of higher demand for U.S. shipments.

The wheat market is being underpinned by supply disruptions in the Black Sea region.

Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were net buyers of soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

