GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on prospects of upbeat demand

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday, with the market on track for a weekly gain as traders expect higher demand for U.S. supplies after drought curbed production in South America.

Wheat is poised to finish the week on a positive note after two weekly losses, while corn gained ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.2% at $17.04 a bushel, as of 0017 GMT. The market jumped 2.2% so far this week.

* Wheat Wv1 is on track for a nearly 3% gain this week while corn Cv1 jumped 1% this week.

* Dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina is curbing grains and oilseeds production, boosting hopes of higher demand for U.S. shipments.

* The wheat market is being underpinned by supply disruptions in the Black Sea region.

* Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said on Thursday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were net buyers of soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose following choppy trading abroad on Thursday, and oil prices pulled back, as investors watched Western leaders present a unified front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales YY, MM Feb

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New March

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New March

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New March

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final March

